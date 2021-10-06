 Skip to main content
Sentinel election letters deadline for the Nov. 2 election
Sentinel election letters deadline for the Nov. 2 election

The deadline for readers to submit letters to the editor regarding the Nov. 2 municipal election is Oct. 18.

Candidates may then submit letters through Oct. 25. All candidate letters will run before Nov. 2.

Election letters follow the same standards as all letters to the editor, including no personal attacks and a limit of 300 words. Letters should focus on issues and why you support your candidate or party.

Only one letter per person will be accepted during this time frame. Letters can be emailed to letters@cumberlink.com or mailed submitted online at: https://cumberlink.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor/

