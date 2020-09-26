Sentinel election letters deadline for Nov. 3 election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The deadline for readers to submit letters to the editor regarding the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 27.

Candidates may then submit letters through Oct. 30. All candidate letters will run on or before Nov. 3.

Election letters follow the same standards as all letters to the editor, including no personal attacks and a limit of 300 words. Letters should focus on issues and why you support your candidate or party.

Only one letter per person will be accepted during this time frame. Letters can be emailed to letters@cumberlink.com or mailed submitted online at: https://cumberlink.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor/

