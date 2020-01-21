Sanchez: Equal Rights Amendment remains as relevant as ever

The Equal Rights Amendment has existed in a state of limbo for most of my life.

Like many women in America, I’ve mistakenly, and to my own detriment, given it little thought. Perhaps this is true of you, too.

How would our lives be different now if the ERA had been ratified? Perhaps women wouldn’t have to wonder why they are not being paid as much as a man for doing the same job. Maybe law enforcement and society in general would take sexual assault more seriously. Maybe all women would have adequate access to prenatal maternity care, as well as to childcare after their babies are born.

The amendment, first passed by Congress in 1972, was never ratified. The idea for enshrining the equal rights of women in the Constitution was broached shortly after women gained the right to vote in 1919. After Congress proposed the ERA, 35 passed it by 1979, when the first deadline passed. The deadline to ratify was extended to 1982, but by then well-organized opposition, much of it framed around abortion, stalled progress.

Then, this month, Virginia, muscled forward by its newly elected female Democratic leadership, achieved a historic feat mid-January by becoming the 38th state to approve the amendment — which puts the state tally over the three-quarters threshold required to amend the Constitution.