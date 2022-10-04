 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
November 2022 deadline for letters to the editor

Mailbag.Logo

The deadline for readers to submit letters to the editor regarding the Nov. 8 election is Friday, Oct. 28.

Candidates may then submit letters through Wednesday, Nov. 2.

All candidate letters will run before Nov. 5.

Election letters follow the same standards as all letters to the editor, including no personal attacks and a limit of 300 words. Letters should focus on issues and why you support your candidate or party.

Only one letter per person will be accepted during this time frame. Letters can be emailed to letters@cumberlink.com.

