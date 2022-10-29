 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

November 2022 deadline for letters to the editor

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

The deadline has past for readers to submit letters to the editor regarding the Nov. 8 election. The deadline was Oct. 28.

Candidates may still submit letters through Wednesday, Nov. 2.

All candidate letters will run before Nov. 5.

Election letters follow the same standards as all letters to the editor, including no personal attacks and a limit of 300 words. Letters should focus on issues and why you support your candidate or party.

Only one letter per person will be accepted during this time frame. Letters can be emailed to letters@cumberlink.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Need to protect democracy

Letter: Need to protect democracy

I was born in Albania under a communist totalitarian regime where the population lacked basic human rights. My family escaped Albania and live…

Letter: Support for Fetterman

Letter: Support for Fetterman

Dr. Oz encourages Pennsylvania voters to associate John Fetterman’s size and unconventional appearance with criminals. With degrees in finance…

Letter: What did Doug do?

Letter: What did Doug do?

We know Doug Mastriano was at the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. We know that he paid for buses to transport people to an event that was to try…

Letter: Support for Markle

Letter: Support for Markle

I spent too much time trying to figure out what to write as my letter to the editor. This letter is going to be in support of Kristal Markle. …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News