May 2022 primary deadline for letters to the editor

The deadline for readers to submit letters to the editor regarding the May 17 primary is Friday, May 6.

Candidates may then submit letters through Wednesday, May 11. All candidate letters will run before May 17.

Election letters follow the same standards as all letters to the editor, including no personal attacks and a limit of 300 words. Letters should focus on issues and why you support your candidate or party.

Only one letter per person will be accepted during this time frame. Letters can be emailed to letters@cumberlink.com or mailed submitted online at https://cumberlink.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.

