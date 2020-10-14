Letters to the editor

Voting for the common good

Dear Editor:

Supporting our police and supporting Black Lives Matter are not inherently opposite positions. I was interested to read about the two rallies held recently in Carlisle — positioned on opposite sides of the town as though if one supports the police, one can’t support BLM.

I cannot imagine that most police would support the killings of George Floyd, Brionna Taylor, and Daniel Prude. Many police officers are also people of color. As a public, we should be able to recognize both the good the police do as well as the systemic racism that is harmful to all of us.

By being overly divisive, we may encourage police to maintain a code of silence to protect those who have done wrong, challenging the very integrity of individual police and police departments.

The most dangerous calls for police to respond to are domestic violence calls. Why would police not want a trained social worker to accompany them to deal with the crisis and try to deescalate it?