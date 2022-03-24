Letter: Zoology 101

Recently, a young friend asked me for some advice. He wanted to know what I thought about the subject of marriage. I told him that he might consider marrying a girl who works in a zoo.

Now, he was surprised by my response, and I could tell by his puzzled look that he was anxiously waiting for me to explain this seemingly odd suggestion.

Every morning, I start my exercises by walking one mile on my treadmill at home. To make the time go by quickly, I explained that I had been impressed, recently, by a television program called “The Secrets of the Zoo,” featured on “Animal Planet.” The program shows the dedication and commitment of the caretakers as they feed, observe and spend time with the animals they are responsible for. From penguin to pelican, these dedicated workers relate to the animals they oversee on a daily basis. They even have names for the animals who are under their care and, clearly, the animals seem to acknowledge their caretakers in a personal way. One day, as I watched a caretaker express some soothing words to a rhinoceros recovering from surgery, he clearly “winked” at her as if to say, “Thanks!”

The young man also said, “Thanks!” but I could tell that he had some reservation about my advice. In view of his financial situation, he proceeded to tell me that, if he married a girl from the zoo, his wife would also have to work full-time. “Is it possible that my new wife would give more attention to her animals than she would to me?” I thought about this, for a few moments, but I decided that my original advice made good sense. After all, if he decides to marry a girl who works in a zoo, he will be marrying a “Keeper.”

Robert Gerard

Carlisle

