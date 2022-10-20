Letter: Your reproductive rights are on the ballot this November

Since SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion has been left to the states, making it critical to elect representatives who will safeguard reproductive rights this November.

For now, abortion is legal in Pennsylvania. But the Republican-controlled legislature in Harrisburg passed a terrifying bill that could pave the way for completely banning abortion in Pennsylvania, stripping away our liberties and inserting the state between you and your doctor.

Senate Bill 106 would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to explicitly include language stating that it does not grant Pennsylvanians any right relating to abortion. If enacted, the legislation could prohibit all abortions, including treatment for ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages and other life-threatening complications. SB 106 is a proposed constitutional amendment - meaning that it would bring the question of banning abortion to a vote on a ballot referendum, like we saw in Kansas. The results of this ballot referendum could not be challenged in court or vetoed by the governor.

My opponent, Rep. Sheryl Delozier, voted "yes" on this terrifying bill, as well as other anti-choice bills throughout her time in office, such as legislation that would require a burial or cremation of fetal remains after an abortion and prohibiting coverage under the Affordable Care Act to restrict abortion access to those wealthy enough to afford it.

This kind of extremism isn’t the Pennsylvania I know. As a social worker, and the only unequivocally pro-choice candidate running to represent House District 88, I know that abortion is a difficult, personal choice for those who face it. And it’s a choice that should stay personal, out of the hands of state legislators.

Fortunately, SB106 isn't a done deal - there's a solution. We can avoid an unnecessary and irreversible ballot referendum on abortion by electing Democrats to flip the state legislature and safeguard reproductive rights for good.

Sara Agerton

Mechanicsburg; Democratic candidate for 88th Legislative District