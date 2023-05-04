Since announcing the Team for Change, myself and four other concerned parents, grandparents and fellow taxpayers have been regularly maligned on social media, political mailers, emails and text messages by the incumbents. Is this how they unify our community? It is shocking how we are accused of dividing this great community.

The current board claims to want to unite the community and put students first, yet really all they seem to focus on is their own fear of new ideas or questions that could return the classroom to a place of learning core academics.

The opposition has gone so far as to falsely connect me with articles reporting on events I’ve never attended in areas far from Carlisle. I’ve addressed my involvement in parent groups, which, like support groups, educate parents on many education topics: schooling options, test taking, state laws, etc. Because I do my research, I’m considered a threat. What is this Board afraid of?

I have been clear. My intentions are to focus on: core, “basic” education; fiscal transparency and accountability; open dialog and support to parents, teachers and students. Current data shows 82% of Carlisle’s 8th grade students are testing below basic or at basic in math, 12% proficient and a dismal 6% advanced. Our neighboring Cumberland Valley is 61% below or at basic in math, 27% proficient and 12% advanced. We can absolutely improve these numbers by getting back to core education.

Please vote May 16 for CASD Team for Change: Blume, Brown, Kephart, Leatherman and Shine.

Dawn Kephart

North Middleton Township