Letter: Wrong move for Biden

I find it disheartening to hear President Biden’s recent statement on filling the open position on the U.S. Supreme Court. He has eliminated over 90% of the eligible population for consideration for the position on the highest court in the land. It’s nice to see folks of color and the opposite gender taking exception to this elimination.

I, personally, couldn’t care less what the color, race, sex or creed of the next person that is voted to become the next justice of the U.S. Supreme Court as long as he or she is qualified to interpret the Constitution and does so fairly. President Biden is making it a political matter not a people matter. His statement does nothing positive in addressing racism. Hold that thought for a moment.

How many folks know the true meaning of racism? We change names of sports teams, we remove statues of people from the past, we rely on social media and questionable theories as to ways to address racism. Do we really think these actions that I mentioned are going to make things better? I believe we are missing the point. I realize that some people out there may look upon my comments as being racist simply because I am a white, middle-aged conservative male. I realize how ridiculous this sounds, but it is true, unfortunately.

We may never totally eliminate racism, but that doesn’t mean we should stop trying. But what we need to do, in my opinion, is face wrong actions with right actions and not jump on the bandwagon of stupidity and stereotypes. How about we spend more time with family and less time on social media? How about ensuring what is taught in school is accurate? How about making our faith a priority?

Vince DiFilippo

Cumberland County Commissioner

