Letter: Write-in campaign for 193rd District

Dear Editor:

Upon reviewing the upcoming ballot for the June 2 Pennsylvania Democratic Primary, our team became deeply disturbed when there was no option to nominate a candidate to the General Assembly for District 193.

This served as an impetus for organizing, and last week, we began our write-in campaign, Danesh-Pajou for Pennsylvania, to provide a viable Democratic candidate for the November election.

An alumnus of Boiling Springs High School and recent honors graduate of Columbia University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Cameron seeks to complement the progressive ideals of the Democratic party with the necessity of maintaining strong community values. As an Eagle Scout and active community builder, Cameron is looking to take his leadership skills to Harrisburg as a voice of change for Central Pa.

We understand that in District 193 on a normal election year, nearly 80% of the votes may fall to the Republican Party. However, we strongly believe that our shared Democratic values deserve a place on the ballot to provide a voice for our constituents and to increase young voter turnout.