Letter: Working to support borough

The Mechanicsburg Fire Department presented a projected 10-year budget at the Mechanicsburg Borough Council meeting this month. In 2012, the Borough enacted a 0.5 mill fire tax to provide about $320,000 in revenue annually. The borough council will now need to assess additional avenues of revenue, consider a tax increase, and provide taxpayers with some answers.

Will the Legacy Park mill tax provide additional revenue? Have we pursued all available grants and appropriations? Has asset liquidation been included in the budget? While the MFD does an annual fund drive to raise money for operational expenses, have we considered launching a capital campaign for the major projects? Do we have community and corporate partners that share a vested interest in providing resources for the MFD?

As a retired CFO, experienced accountant and candidate for Mechanicsburg Borough Council in 2021, I would like the opportunity to answer some of these questions for my neighbors. My first priority is providing the fiscal stability to make sound financial decisions for the future. It is apparent the MFD is utilizing every financial resource, budgeting, planning, setting benchmarks and diligently achieving their goals. We should expect the same diligence, transparency and budgeting efforts from our own borough council.

I am proud of our volunteer firefighters who have answered this calling. Volunteer firefighters may miss out on family moments and milestones to perform their duty, putting our lives and the lives of those we love ahead of their own. The MFD deserves community partnerships that can provide an increase in their general operating budget for additional staffing, new equipment and facility upgrades. Residents have supported additional funding in the past, but voters anticipating any tax increase will expect answers from the Mechanicsburg Borough Council in the future. I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 2. Thank you.

Paulette Matthews

Mechanicsburg

