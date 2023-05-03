AAUW Carlisle recently continued its nonpartisan voter education efforts with our “Civics 911” series at Bosler and with a CASD School Board Candidate Questionnaire for the primary election. One of the priorities of our organization is voter education as it is important for voters to know where the candidates stand on issues before casting their votes. We do not represent, nor are we affiliated with any candidate or group of candidates. We take great care to formulate our questions in a fair and even-handed way.

Eleven candidates are on the primary ballot for school board this year. We received Candidate Questionnaire responses from: Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Gerald Eby, Donny Martinez, Joseph Shane and Jon Tarrant. We did not receive responses from: Colleen Blume, Walt Brown, Dawn Kephart, Heather Leatherman and Al Shine.

In prior elections, Carlisle voters were fortunate to be able to read the responses to our questionnaires from all of the school board candidates. Regrettably, this will not be the case in this upcoming election. Nevertheless, we sincerely hope that all the candidates who continue on to the general election will choose to participate in our in-person Candidate Forum in the fall, which we have proudly conducted in previous election years.

The "Candidate Questionnaire and Responses" may be viewed at carlisle-pa.aauw.net or https://carlisle-pa.aauw.net/files/2023/04/2023-CASD-Candidate-Question_Responses.V1.2docx.pdf

Kathleen Gorak

President of AAUW Carlisle