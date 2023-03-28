It doesn't take much reading in The Sentinel lately to know there are big domestic policy changes in store for America in the next couple of weeks. Emergency expansions in the social safety net enacted for the pandemic will all expire by early May. The first to expire was the fully refundable Child Tax Credit, which had helped millions of young families escape poverty. Millions more temporarily qualified for Medicaid and SNAP. Child poverty dropped to about 6% in 2021.

Low income families here in Central Pennsylvania, and nationwide, confront the challenge of escalating costs for food, housing, transportation and health care. Recent and impending cuts mean doing with a lot less. The Sentinel's recent article on Project SHARE in Carlisle makes this clear – cuts hurt families here.

We all saw for a brief period that properly funded safety net programs greatly reduce poverty, but our leaders refused to keep children in the poorest households covered by the full Child Tax Credit. Not even a big rebound in child poverty moved them, so that's what we have – a rich country with child poverty like a poor one. Sure, they didn't exactly vote to increase child poverty – with all its well-documented damage to victims' entire lives. U.S. Congressmen like Scott Perry and John Joyce should match their pro-family and pro-life rhetoric with pro-family investments now, when young families are having a harder time in this economic environment.

Congress will likely take up tax legislation this year. It could include the fully refundable Child Tax Credit if they hear from constituents like us. This is particularly important for members like Scott Perry and John Joyce who have opposed it. Without constituent pressure, they won't change.

Bruce Kessler

Newville