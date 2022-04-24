Letter: Work together to treat killer diseases

All readers of The Sentinel have gotten used to reading informative coverage on health issues, but not this one: the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, one of the world’s greatest aid successes. Wealthy countries support a fund that saves lives with drugs and creates systems to deliver them in countries that would otherwise be completely at the mercy of these three treatable diseases. Recipient countries share the cost and build health care systems that fit their particular circumstances. In the last 20 years the fund has saved 44 million lives by cutting the death rate from these diseases in half.

However, two and a half years of the COVID pandemic disrupted diagnosis and treatment of AIDS, TB and malaria, causing more death and suffering. Progress has in fact been reversed in over a hundred countries.

Every three years rich countries like ours commit their ongoing support for the fund. President Biden has pledged the U.S. to contribute $2 billion a year, which will encourage other donors to pledge another $4 billion a year. While he has made the request, it is up to Congress to put it in the budget.

Here’s a type of policy which ought to attract wide support in Congress. It will, if members like John Joyce (who represents the 13th District, including Newville) and Scott Perry (who represents the 10th District, including Carlisle) hear from constituents. If you think saving millions of lives makes good policy for our country, tell them. You can call Rep. Joyce at 202-225-2431; Rep. Perry at 202-225-5836.

Bruce Kessler

Newville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0