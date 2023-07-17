I firmly believe in the benefits of capitalism when accompanied by responsible leadership that prioritizes the well-being of citizens and ensures safe living and work environments. Cumberland County's one-party-dominated local government for almost 50 years has allowed majority-party elected officials to act without consequences, ultimately failing to serve the best interests of Cumberland County's residents.

One concrete example of this failure is the sale and the subsequent abandonment of Claremont Nursing Home residents, which has left many seniors with limited care options and subjected the remaining residents to deplorable conditions. Additionally, uncontrolled development in the county, where necessary infrastructure has not paralleled growth, has resulted in overcrowded schools and hazardous situations for pedestrians and motorists. Furthermore, the county has struggled with job losses, as several industries/employers, such as Rite Aid and Harsco, have relocated elsewhere. A balanced economic environment that attracts and retains a wide spectrum of employers and workers of various skill and educational levels creates an inviting, sustainable community that reflects the type of socioeconomic diversity and demographic that offers broad opportunity to many.

Unlike former industrial/manufacturing powerhouses such as Pittsburgh, Cumberland County has failed to adapt and reinvent itself, resulting in a scarcity of family-sustaining employment opportunities. This lack of diversified economic growth has led to a brain drain, with young people leaving the county in search of greater opportunities elsewhere. Even prominent regional employers, such as Rite Aid and Harsco, are choosing to relocate from the county due to their inability to convince potential employees to reside here.

Nationally, it is not difficult to observe states such as West Virginia and Kentucky, as well as cities such as Baltimore and San Francisco, that are experiencing operational inefficiencies due to persistent, single-party governance.

John Matthew Smith

Democratic candidate for Cumberland County commissioner