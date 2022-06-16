Letter: Work for peace on Earth

"Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me. Let there be peace on Earth, the peace that was meant to be. With God as our Father, brother all are we. Let me walk with my brother in perfect harmony. Let peace begin with me. Let there be the moment now. With every step I take. Let this be my solemn vow to take each moment and live each in peace eternally. Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me." This song has a deep and powerful meaning.

Where does this hate come from? Our last president shook hands with the devil. Where is the peace? Does being president mean being powerful or humble? It seems our legislators work for the party and not for the people that voted for them. For the federal government to allow for the murder of our children and innocent people is unacceptable. Something needs to be done. The insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, was an attempt to overthrow our honestly elected new president. This is, as far as I'm concerned, hate. Our democracy was shaken. Thank God the overthrow didn't happen. Let us get rid of the hate and work for the good of mankind. Like the song says, "Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me."