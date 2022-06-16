 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Work for peace on Earth

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

I am going to give you the lyrics to a beautiful religious song:

"Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me. Let there be peace on Earth, the peace that was meant to be. With God as our Father, brother all are we. Let me walk with my brother in perfect harmony. Let peace begin with me. Let there be the moment now. With every step I take. Let this be my solemn vow to take each moment and live each in peace eternally. Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me." This song has a deep and powerful meaning.

Where does this hate come from? Our last president shook hands with the devil. Where is the peace? Does being president mean being powerful or humble? It seems our legislators work for the party and not for the people that voted for them. For the federal government to allow for the murder of our children and innocent people is unacceptable. Something needs to be done. The insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, was an attempt to overthrow our honestly elected new president. This is, as far as I'm concerned, hate. Our democracy was shaken. Thank God the overthrow didn't happen. Let us get rid of the hate and work for the good of mankind. Like the song says, "Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me."

People are also reading…

Edward C. Kaczor

Boiling Springs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not fit for office

Letter: Not fit for office

According to the recent testimony at the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, our representative, Scot…

Letter: Transgender numbers growing

Letter: Transgender numbers growing

Suicide. It’s a statistic that news outlets and doctors claim threatens trans youth most. And, to run from it, many suggest running towards ge…

Letter: Protect your rights

Letter: Protect your rights

The Republican candidate for governor claims there are untold numbers of dead voters and “ghost voters” registered in Pennsylvania. His soluti…

Letter: Guns and voters

Letter: Guns and voters

On Memorial Day we remembered our war heroes. But we don’t really have to worry about a war with Russia, China or even a war between the state…

Letter: Ultimate hypocrisy

Letter: Ultimate hypocrisy

Mr. Dick Polman's June 1 commentary "Everything old is new again" likes to throw around high sounding terminology such as innocents, decency, …

Letter: Loss of innocent lives

Letter: Loss of innocent lives

The horror, grief, fear and anger cannot be measured when we hear of innocent children and teachers being killed in our schools. We ask how, w…

Letter: Ruled by a few

Letter: Ruled by a few

America is falling short. We are in danger of losing the rights of pro-choice. We don't have a decent living wage. We don't have affordable me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News