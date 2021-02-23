 Skip to main content
Letter: Words do matter Mr. Perry

Dear Editor:

The election denials and conspiracy claims attributed to Rep. Scott Perry continue to mount up.

In January, Perry’s alleged involvement to foil a fair election led local TV news shows and the front page of the Patriot News. Previous clues to his conspiracy support hid in plain site.

In 2017 he claimed ISIS was responsible for the Las Vegas mass shooting. Then conspiracy myths were less credible and their proponents ignored. Our bad. In October 2020, Scott Perry voted “no” on a congressional resolution condemning QAnon, something the majority of Republicans were able to do. Another cue.

Now, Rep. Perry is alleged to be the catalyst for steering the potential DOJ facilitator to the impeached president for yet another of Trump’s “unending schemes” to undo Biden’s win. When that failed, the last grim gasp of Trump called on conspiracy believers to “take back our country,” storm the Capitol and attempt a coup. Hours later, unfazed by this insurrection, Scott Perry voted to cancel millions of Pa. votes.

His defense, re helping derail Democrats’ election success include: “... constitutional concerns of his constituents; ... strengthen election integrity; and ... ensure constitutional abuses never happen again.” What he doesn’t admit is his role in creating the concerns, eroding integrity and participating in the abuses!

Words do matter and actions speak volumes. Words and action from Mr. Perry are not those of a soldier, leader or businessman, especially one taking an oath to defend his country from all enemies foreign and domestic.

Bill Turner

Carlisle

