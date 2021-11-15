Letter: Wonderful salute to veterans

Today, I and many other veterans, both old and young, were honored to attend the annual Veterans Day performance by the children of St. Patrick School and what a performance it was! The enthusiasm demonstrated by the children as they sang patriotic songs was heartwarming to say the least. It was quite evident that the faculty and staff had devoted tremendous effort preparing the children for this special day. For a sample of what you missed if you didn't attend, go to St. Patrick School's Facebook page to see the unique performance by the 5th grade. As an old soldier, I offer my thanks and salute to the children, faculty and staff at St. Patrick School.