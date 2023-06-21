Thank you to all involved in Carlisle’s Juneteenth celebration — especially those luminous ladies who sang praise and worship songs around 2:30 p.m. My soul still soars when I hear your vibrant voices in my mind.

Philosopher Simone Weil wrote that violence objectifies both perpetrator and recipient. Obviously African Americans bear the deepest ancestral scars from slavery. Yet, as a spiritual sickness, its result is moral injury to our entire nation.

Sometimes it feels like our collective problems are too big to solve. Yet walking down High Street, lined with booths from churches and organizations that are spinning the straw of life’s challenges into golden hope, and hearing those luminous ladies confidently praise God, gave me renewed hope for our community and for our nation.

To all involved — organizers, participants and fellow community members who showed up — thank you for helping my soul dare to dream of a better tomorrow. Maybe, in my small way, I can add a bit of gold dust to yours, and help the world shine a bit more brightly.

With sincere appreciation,

Angela Smith

Carlisle