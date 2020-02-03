Letter: Women Physicians Day 2020

Dear Editor:

On Monday, Feb. 3, the nation will observe National Women Physicians Day, celebrating the birthday of Elizabeth Blackwell, our country’s first female medical doctor. We’ll also recognize the progress and achievements of women in the medical field since Dr. Blackwell earned her degree in 1849.

Here at Geisinger, our more than 600 female physicians practice across the vast spectrum of specialties and serve in leadership roles that shape and improve the lives of those in our communities.

We also take special pride in our history as a health system founded by a visionary woman — Abigail Geisinger — in 1915. As Geisinger has grown, so has our obligation to the women who care for our patients, guide our vision and build their careers here. One example? The formation of an employee resource group that advocates for a first-class experience for Geisinger’s female employees. This group’s efforts have yielded a long list of workplace improvements, including the establishment of a parental leave policy that guarantees new parents two weeks of paid leave. This policy, offered at less than 15 percent of the nation’s hospitals, is available not only to parents who give birth or adopt a child, but also to foster parents and those who assume legal guardianship.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}