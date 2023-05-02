The Team for Change has been characterized as extremist and accused of actions taken by others in other districts. Stating falsehoods over and over doesn't make them true. The Team for Change has never suggested taking extreme actions as part of their goal in running for the Carlisle school board. However, as part of this team, we do plan to hold the board financially accountable and seek transparency and open dialogue with parents and the community, and will question curriculum choices that aren't adequately preparing our students for success but exposing them to cultural issues over core academics. Is that extreme?

Opinions of the current board are that there is satisfaction in the school community, and maybe that is so. What doesn't support this opinion is the fact that in the last few years as a realtor, when I help people relocate to the area, I hear all too often from clients that they don't want to be in CASD, and I have to question why? Carlisle has a lot to offer: a terrific downtown with wonderful shops and restaurants, a connection to our nation's history, and easy access to other major metropolitan areas. Even if their job is in Carlisle, too many don't want to live in CASD. Why? Transferees do a deep dive into the state, area and school district they are being relocated to. Realtor.com ranks CASD with a score of 4, compared to Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg districts with a score of 8 out of 10. Something needs to change!