Letter: Why is no one asking?

Dear Editor:
Most of Cumberland County’s population lives in the 10th Congressional District and Eugene DePasquale wants to represent them in Congress. In 2016 President Trump beat Hillary Clinton by almost 22,000 votes in Cumberland County. I would like to know where DePasquale stands on the impeachment of President Trump being spearheaded by the Democrats and the why.
I don’t understand the media not asking him this relevant, timely question and letting the readers know. Will you please ask the question and inform the reader of his response or non-response?
Theresa Myers
Cumberland County