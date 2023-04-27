On May 16, a primary election for Magisterial District Judge will be held in Shippensburg Borough, Shippensburg Township, Newburg, Southampton Township and Hopewell Township for two candidates.

When I saw that Chris Sheffield was running for Magisterial District Judge, I decided to do some research.

I found this fact online: Citizens Bank v. Sheffield Law. He defaulted on a loan for a considerable amount of money (over $27,500), filed in Superior Court of PA June 4, 2013. According to page No. 6, he filed for bankruptcy in 1995. He made poor financial decisions, not once, but twice that we now know about.

If by chance you signed either candidate’s petition and changed your mind about voting for them, you are under no obligation to vote for that person.

Your vote will count.

Carole Taylor

Shippensburg