Letter: Who will save our children?

The more transmissive Delta variant of COVID-19 means coronavirus cases are surging across the country and the number of children infected has soared, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Only two school districts in Cumberland County are really taking the threat of substantial transmission, rise in child COVID-19 cases and the fact that children under 12 can’t be vaccinated seriously. Carlisle Area School District and Shippensburg Area School District are requiring masks indoors at all schools, regardless of vaccination status. This is the safety protocol that all school districts should be making if they are following the science and experts. The AAP recommends universal masking in school at this time for the following reasons:
- a significant portion of the student population is not eligible for vaccination
- protection of unvaccinated students from COVID-19 and to reduce transmission
- potential difficulty in monitoring or enforcing mask policies for those who are not vaccinated
- continued concerns for variants that are more easily spread among children, adolescents and adults
Instead of listening to the science and experts, most of our local schools are listening to a segment of our population that is eating a consistent diet of misinformation. At a recent school board meeting in Mechanicsburg, the following absurdities were uttered:
- I want my kids exposed to germs.
- Brains don't work well wearing masks.
- I want you to educate my kids not keep them healthy.
- Seriously, masks are so last year.
Most of Cumberland County’s schools have decided they need to listen to different perspectives when it comes to a deadly pandemic rather than make decisions based on science and expert guidance. I guess once a few kids get seriously ill, hospitalized or worse, then they will change their policy.
JoEllen Bitzer
Mechanicsburg