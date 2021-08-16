Letter: Who will save our children?

The more transmissive Delta variant of COVID-19 means coronavirus cases are surging across the country and the number of children infected has soared, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Only two school districts in Cumberland County are really taking the threat of substantial transmission, rise in child COVID-19 cases and the fact that children under 12 can’t be vaccinated seriously. Carlisle Area School District and Shippensburg Area School District are requiring masks indoors at all schools, regardless of vaccination status. This is the safety protocol that all school districts should be making if they are following the science and experts. The AAP recommends universal masking in school at this time for the following reasons: