Letter: Who is doing the heavy lifting?

Amidst all the criticism hurled at President Biden, I’d like to point out who is doing the work of rebuilding a country that cares for and represents all the people. Ask yourself, “Who is building a vision for a democratic society that lives up to its name — of the people, by the people, for the people?”

Where are Mitch McConnell and Joe Manchin when it comes to helping the people in their states; states that rank 48 and 46 respectively for the worse poverty rates? When billions of dollars from the Build Back Better Act could help McConnell’s constituents now and into the future to reclaim their lives from a disaster, what is the point of saying no? President Biden reached out, showed up and promised aid to Kentucky families.

Who has tried to build a vision that includes our low-wage workers and their families? Who has countered the vaccine adversity, trying to keep us safe against a virus responsible for 800,000 U.S. deaths?

I am sick and tired of the criticism from those who choose to do nothing to lower our terrible child poverty rate. Of politicians just saying NO to help parents get safe, quality childcare and to support our underpaid and overworked teachers, nurses and other caregivers amidst a crushing health crisis.

Newscasters rail about Biden’s low popularity ratings and his inadequate responses. They should be praising President Biden for doing the heavy lifting, working for a future that benefits us all!

People of good will, it is time to stand up and speak out to denounce those just saying no. It is time to join those carrying the heavy load of care. It is time to support a vision — and practical plans — for building a better future.

Carol Turner

Carlisle

