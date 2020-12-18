Letter: While we were sleeping

Dear Editor:

Carlisle, a funny thing happen while we were sleeping. Liberalism-Socialism walked in and took over our once Conservative friendly town without resistance.

As we start our Christian celebration season we need to stop and look at the moral decay that we have caused in our homes as well as in our country and churches. Churches are more to blame for this destruction because Christians look for truth from them, only to find out that they always bow down to public pressure. As we look with sadness at the slow destruction of morality within our once great fortress of protection only to find that God is slowly leaving.

Not only is this happening here but all over our country/world. The young people learn socialism. We let this happen, we permitted our Godless public school system to teach our children whatever they see fit. Our schools are no more than propagandist. Schools from K through college fill our children heads with so many lies and made our country look like we were the worst in the world, and our history was blown way out of proportion. When your child is taught the same things continuously over and over for many years they believe it as the truth. This is what communist do every day.