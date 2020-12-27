Letter: Where’s the vaccine?

Dear Editor:

As a medical director in a Carlisle nursing home and a part time hospitalist at UPMC Carlisle I have seen the killing power of COVID-19 up close. When the Pfizer vaccine was approved I was confident that nursing homes, who have had 59% of all state COVID deaths, would get the vaccine within days of its release.

Unfortunately we have now learned that is not the case. The department of health has announced that nursing home vaccination will begin on 12/28/20. With 1,421 homes, it could take weeks until they get to them all. Factor in the fact that you then need to wait three weeks to get the second dose and then it takes several weeks after that to get full immunity, nursing home residents will continue to be at risk until March.

I appreciate the logistics of the low temperature that the vaccine requires is a challenge, but we have known this vaccine would be coming for months so the state should have prepared. In addition let’s not forget that if you thaw this vaccine in a standard refrigerator it has a three day shelf life. Once reconstituted it has two hours shelf life. I can not imagine there are any nursing homes that could not store a couple of hundred doses in their refrigerator.