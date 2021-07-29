 Skip to main content
Letter: Where is the evidence?
Letter: Where is the evidence?

Dear Editor:

In response to Janelle Kayla Crossley's letter to the editor "Pushing discriminatory legislation" (The Sentinel, July 19), she mentions lawmakers pushing "discriminatory pieces of legislation" but gives no evidence.

She also mentions GOP lawmakers harbor fear and insecurities disseminating legislation, but gives no evidence. She also mentions legislators neglect to represent all constituents, but gives no evidence. The left constantly makes charges with no evidence.

There is a comment referring to people promoting the "fake election audit." The only reason the left fights to stop an audit is because they fear the outcome. If they truly believed there was no fraud they would insist on an audit to shut up the right and prove they are fools. The deceit of the left is exposed, the mask is off.

Richard J. Vrabel

Boiling Springs

