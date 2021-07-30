Letter: Where does the blame stop?

Dear Editor:

I have noticed it is predominantly white liberal elites chastising other whites about "white privilege." I am half Puerto Rican and half Irish American. I don't think I need to be ashamed, blame, or hate my mother for passing on her "whiteness" to me. It was passed on to her by no choice of her own.

Just like I don't blame my mother for passing on the genetic load for bipolar disorder of which she lived with as do three of her children. It is a non-modifable trait. I am glad she chose to allow me to born.

For those white people shaming others just for being born white in America, I say point the finger back at yourself. If you have any children that are white, why?

I say to these white extremists, if you truly believe "whiteness" is a cursed disease and you hold a job, give it up to a Black or brown person. That goes for all you white school teachers and administrators — are you listening?

When you practice by example then I know you truly believe what you are preaching! I am white and I hold no shame for being so.

Theresa Myers

Upper Mifflin Township

