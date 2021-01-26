Letter: Where are we headed?

Where are we headed?

Dear Editor:

There’s a movement afoot in the world that has unfortunately arrived in America. What Obama helped usher in was to be passed onto his successor, only to have the election of Trump interrupt it all. World elitists’ falsely believe they have a better way by which to control and rule mankind. As with all lies, the true objective is hidden behind a sinister motive. To remake America, its past must first be erased and division incited.

The American indoctrination process that started two plus generations ago in academia is now passed down to the rest of us through the propagandist’s news media. This indoctrination has now spread throughout America. The free press is mostly no longer free. Political correctness is an assault on free speech. Under this new administration, attempts are being made to silence any speech opposing their agenda. As evidenced by big tech banning a conservative site, all the while still leaving radicals around the world on their platforms. To solidify their ideology, the Bill of Rights will come under attack.

Under this politically correct culture we find ourselves in, one thing will never change, thankfully mankind does not get to choose what is or not sinful. That has been defined by the Lord Jesus Christ.