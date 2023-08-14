This article is not about politics or to express a political opinion. It is about an incident where a political activist exploited a video containing a minor’s identity on social media to advance a political agenda against locally elected officials. Let me explain.

My daughter’s photo was blatantly used in a video frame designed to smear Cumberland Valley school board members, one of which is her father. It was used unbeknownst to her, and her identity was clearly labeled. The activist either didn’t care, was unaware of social media community standards or privacy rules relative to sharing content involving minors, or both. I am. This flagrant action goes against the very standards designed to protect children under the age of 18. It is also a direct violation of privacy rules by not obtaining parental consent to post a photo of a minor.

Some activist organizations profess to be, “joyful warriors,” “cheerful in the face of adversity” and “protect parental rights.” They may also set social media standards to “respect everyone’s privacy,” “be kind and courteous,” etc. Whatever their intent, members’ passion can –and in this case did—run awry. It begs the question: Shouldn’t organizations hold their members, or anyone affiliated with them, accountable? Ones who care about their credibility and choose to lead with basic human decency do. In this instance, my parental right was ignored. Even more despicable, my daughter was used as a political pawn because of her father’s position in the CV community.

Be careful about activist organizations you choose to associate. Do your homework; get to know the leadership. Above all, call out blatant actions that undermine children. It’s uncalled for, and it’s wrong.

Adrienne G. Gossert

Hampden Township