Letter: When accused, expect better

From this citizen’s perspective, the effort to impeach President Trump could only have been energized by personal disdain for him or a larger partisan agenda — neither of which has a rightful place in pursuing the accused, or pursuing you or me, in America under our Constitution.

No number of additional witnesses would have magically transformed the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call transcript — the foundational document upon which the impeachment poker chips were piled — into evidence of a ‘high crime.’ Read the transcript for yourself; reach your own fair and impartial conclusion. Then hold yourself and others to your same standard. You are as qualified as any House Manager or Senate Juror to do so.

The Democrats have the majority in the House of Representatives and should have pursued any witnesses they determined to be essential to their case. They had an obligation to ALL of us to do so before proclaiming that overwhelming evidence justified and required any Articles of Impeachment. Instead, they were calendar and agenda focused, willing to disparage and deny the due process rights of the accused. Their case got more of a hearing in the Senate than it and its advocates had earned. They diminished what our citizenry expects from their wise, circumspect chosen few. The House opted for the course that is always harmful, foolish and dangerous anywhere, but especially in America: A rush to judgment, or worse — a rush with poor judgment.