We often hear of all the things wrong with our country. Senseless gun violence occurring daily. Political parties not compromising, but bickering, name calling and threatening. Disputes and controversy about the right to an abortion. Confusion and misinformation on gender issues. Teachers overworked and scrutinized for what and how they teach. Weather disasters reminding us we need to be better stewards of the earth.

My wife and I recently returned from a week spent with friends in Ocean City, New Jersey. One of the things that makes Ocean City special for me is the daily 9 a.m. flag raising that takes place at the Music Pier on the boardwalk. The morning flag raising has been going on for decades.

As 9 a.m. approached, people congregated with a small group of men standing nearest the flag pole. They milled about until the music began. The first song coming over the speakers strong and clear was Lee Greenwood’s “I’m Proud to be an American.” People clapped as the song ended, then everyone focused on the flag, draped over the arms of the six police officers and beach patrol crew. The "Star Spangle Banner" began. The veterans up front snapped to attention and saluted as the giant flag slowly rose up into the sky. As it snapped in the ocean breeze and our national anthem played, I scanned the crowd. People were respectfully watching, hands over their hearts; those walking or biking on the boardwalk had stopped, and men saluted.

What a great lesson for the young children present who saw how proud and respectful adults are to our nation’s symbol of freedom. As our nation’s anthem ended, the clouds parted, the sun came out, and for a moment everything was right with America.

Art Kunst

Carlisle