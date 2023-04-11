A few years ago, when I was teaching at the university level, I was asked to teach a special course for international students who were majoring in business. Apparently, these students were having problems with a variety of English words. I knew that the students were required to complete a basic course in English before being accepted at the university. At my first meeting with the international students, my suspicion about word usage was confirmed. When I asked the students for an example of words misunderstood, I received the following comment: “Today, at our morning meeting, the boss seemed upset. He told us that our team was 'behind the eight ball.'” Wow! Shades of George Carlin (“Behind the eight ball, ahead of the curve, dodgin’ the bullet, ridin’ the wave and pushin’ the envelope”). Before we met again, I decided to explore this word use (or abuse) in more detail. I was overwhelmed with the huge number of expressions that we use, routinely, to express an opinion or assessment of some kind. In general, these expressions are called “idioms” (I learn something new every day). When used by a special group of people, as in the world of business, this kind of vocabulary is called “jargon.” Several examples might be, “reinventing the wheel” (We did this before. Why are we doing it again?), “greasing the skids” (making it easier), “moving the goal post” (taking more time). Finally, “I’m closing the loop!”