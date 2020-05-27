Letter: What's in a poll question

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

A recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll making the rounds appears to show strong support for keeping businesses closed in response to the coronavirus. But when you look at how the question was phrased, the results become suspect.

The poll presented a choice between slowing the spread of the virus even if it means keeping businesses closed or opening businesses even if it means more people get sick.

This is a glaringly false choice, as we’ve seen many businesses deemed “essential” continue to operate safely, yet the question didn’t even include the possibility of safe operations. Thankfully, another survey did.

The respected, non-partisan Scott Rasmussen National Survey asked: “Generally speaking, should every business that establishes safe social distancing protocols be allowed to open?” A full 60% answered yes, with 26% saying no and 14% unsure. That’s 60% who believe every business implementing safety protocols should be able to re-open, not simply “essential” ones. Tellingly, among those who think the government response to date has been about right, 61% still agree all businesses should be permitted to re-open with safety protocols in place.