We went to war to stop Iraq from having "weapons of mass destruction." Yet we permit, and some even revere, the very worst weapons of mass destruction: automatic killing rifles. How many times will we ask when enough is enough?

The statistics are just that: appalling, frightening, maddening. Citing them makes no difference, as they are as numbing as the repeated "thoughts and prayers." But how can you be human and continue to accept this killing as normal? What will it take - someone close to you, a family member or friend, to be gunned down, for you to ask for a change? The coming carnage if laws such as permit-less concealed carry of guns become the rule of the land will be horrific. There is nothing "regulated" about this.

There is something sick about the gun culture in this country. We have more guns than people and more gun-related murders than any other country on this planet. Do you want to live in a world where an accidental bump into someone or a perceived slight or cutting someone off in traffic results in being shot? I don't. When will enough be enough? When will we have the courage to do something meaningful to control guns, especially weapons of mass destruction?

Anthony Bosack

South Middleton Township