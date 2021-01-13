Letter: “What so proudly we hailed”

Dear Editor:

A line from the Star-Spangled banner, referencing the Battle of Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. Fast forward about 200 years. That same American flag that was so proudly displayed during the battle was dragged through the United States Capitol by rioters. Broken glass, tear gas, fights with police. Protesters scaling walls, looting, and defacing one of the most sacred and historic buildings in the nation’s capital.

This country was built on principles of a fair and free election, a peaceful transfer of power, and the right to vote. All of which should be upheld by every American, win or lose.

This is our country, a supposed “example” and “shining light.” American elected leaders should not encourage an attack on another branch of government. These representatives were elected to serve the same people who threatened them in the very place where they work to improve the country.

This is a country where a president can encourage attacks on fellow citizens. This is a country where one of the most revered buildings was overtaken by rioters that were brainwashed into believing this kind of behavior is benign. This is America. Or is it?