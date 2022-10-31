 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What is on the line this election?

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Remember how hopeful we were when Barack Obama ran for president? “Yes We Can” rang out and Martin Luther King’s dream of little Black girls and boys learning with little white boys and girls seemed possible.

Now the white supremacist groups, doubling down on a return to segregation and hatred, are refusing to acknowledge our past slavery and inequality, while our schools increasingly re-segregate.

Remember how inspired we were by a young girl standing up and leading rallies for preserving our earth and urging policy change for our endangered environment in the midst of radical climate change?

Now candidates and current legislators rage against progress on clean air and water, rage against limitations on gas and oil drilling, and rage against moving to electric cars, buses and trucks and other actions for clean energy.

People are also reading…

Many of us had the benefits of a good public education, and we joined with our neighbors in support of public schools, which are open equally to all of our children.

Now some legislators promote charter, cyber and other for-profit schools and vouchers that increase segregation by race and income.

Remembers when women raised their voices for equality and human rights over their bodies, and our citizenry and legislators supported them?

Now a crackdown on girls, women and their doctors is sweeping the country, with inhumane state rules and a devastating impact on the health and well-being of half of our population.

Remember our beautiful enshrined values of life, liberty and happiness, and the outstretched arms of Lady Liberty saying “give me your tired, your poor, your huddles masses yearning to be free?”

Now politicians and candidates treat immigrants as less than human.

Can we do better than this? Yes We Can! Vote for truth and democracy!

Jim Bartoli

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Need to protect democracy

Letter: Need to protect democracy

I was born in Albania under a communist totalitarian regime where the population lacked basic human rights. My family escaped Albania and live…

Letter: Support for Fetterman

Letter: Support for Fetterman

Dr. Oz encourages Pennsylvania voters to associate John Fetterman’s size and unconventional appearance with criminals. With degrees in finance…

Letter: Support for Markle

Letter: Support for Markle

I spent too much time trying to figure out what to write as my letter to the editor. This letter is going to be in support of Kristal Markle. …

Letter: What did Doug do?

Letter: What did Doug do?

We know Doug Mastriano was at the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. We know that he paid for buses to transport people to an event that was to try…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News