Letter: What is on the line this election?

Remember how hopeful we were when Barack Obama ran for president? “Yes We Can” rang out and Martin Luther King’s dream of little Black girls and boys learning with little white boys and girls seemed possible.

Now the white supremacist groups, doubling down on a return to segregation and hatred, are refusing to acknowledge our past slavery and inequality, while our schools increasingly re-segregate.

Remember how inspired we were by a young girl standing up and leading rallies for preserving our earth and urging policy change for our endangered environment in the midst of radical climate change?

Now candidates and current legislators rage against progress on clean air and water, rage against limitations on gas and oil drilling, and rage against moving to electric cars, buses and trucks and other actions for clean energy.

Many of us had the benefits of a good public education, and we joined with our neighbors in support of public schools, which are open equally to all of our children.

Now some legislators promote charter, cyber and other for-profit schools and vouchers that increase segregation by race and income.

Remembers when women raised their voices for equality and human rights over their bodies, and our citizenry and legislators supported them?

Now a crackdown on girls, women and their doctors is sweeping the country, with inhumane state rules and a devastating impact on the health and well-being of half of our population.

Remember our beautiful enshrined values of life, liberty and happiness, and the outstretched arms of Lady Liberty saying “give me your tired, your poor, your huddles masses yearning to be free?”

Now politicians and candidates treat immigrants as less than human.

Can we do better than this? Yes We Can! Vote for truth and democracy!

Jim Bartoli

Carlisle