Letter: What group of citizens really want

The opening sentence of Cumberland County Controller Al Whitcomb’s recent letter to the editor was completely false. Not surprisingly, everything that flowed from it was equally false.

Whitcomb wrote that “a vocal few” – in truth, it was 164 citizens of Cumberland County, including three former county commissioners of both parties, ministers, medical professionals, local officials and many other walks of life – had “lobbied” – in truth, it was a courteous letter – for “nebulous and undefined uses” of funds from the sale of Claremont.

In truth, the 164 people who signed the letter asked only for public hearings, nothing more. No “uses” of any kind. Just public hearings on an issue that hundreds of people have cared about for the past two years.

But for Al Whitcomb and his accomplice in misinforming the public, career politician Gary Eichelberger, that’s been too much to ask. Until the announcement of an endowment exploratory committee last week, they only wanted to hear from citizens on Election Day. Otherwise, citizens should sit down and shut up or they cease to be citizens in Al’s and Gary’s eyes. They become lobbyists because they have the nerve to suggest that public officials should listen to the public on important issues.

There’s an Election Day next year for county commissioners and the county controller. In my opinion, Gary’s gotta go, and so does Al. Their decades-long reigns should end.

But while they still serve the taxpayers, they should give the public an accounting of the $22.5 million county taxpayers received from the sale of Claremont. Commissioners have been spending and setting aside money, but figures released to the public so far simply don’t add up.

It’s past time for a full accounting of the taxpayers’ funds. Isn’t that Gary’s and Al’s job? To account to the public? Well?

Timothy Potts

Carlisle