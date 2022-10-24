 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What did Doug do?

We know Doug Mastriano was at the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. We know that he paid for buses to transport people to an event that was to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power based on the election results. But what did Doug do when this gathering turned into a riot?

Mastriano in his TV ads has been promoting his leadership as a retired colonel in the army but where was his leadership when he saw the mob assaulting our Capitol police? What did he do when he saw the mob breaking into the Capitol smashing windows and doors. Did he do anything to try and stop the attack or just sat back and watched. Did he do anything to try to calm the mob. Did he intervene to help the police to stop the mayhem? What did Doug do?

Stephen Hughes

Carlisle

