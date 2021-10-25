 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What are we teaching our children

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

The COVID pandemic has taught us that we need the best of each other to survive. As we learned in the past, change is hard but necessary for survival. Remember the resistance to seatbelts? Remember measles, mumps and polio before vaccinations?

Since COVID began, we have seen amazing acts of kindness and generosity that touched our hearts and gave us a glimpse of the society we all yearn for. People drew on the divine spark within to reach out and help their neighbors.

We found our untapped capacity to work together for the common good and to unify around shared values of empathy, compassion, justice, fairness and interdependence. These are the great legacies that we can leave to our children so that they can build a more united, fair, just and caring society in the future.

It is heartbreaking to see some of this legacy squandered in attacks on teachers and administrators who painstakingly care for the health and education of our children. Violent school board meetings with masking protests and misguided curriculum opposition are all too common.

We need to trust those who are doing their very best to educate and care safely for our children or we will lose the people we critically need. And indeed, we are losing teachers by the thousands. Likewise, we are losing the nurses and caregivers we desperately need. Can we find ways to treat teachers, administrators, nurses and doctors with the respect and dignity they so richly deserve?

People are also reading…

If our children see us as the respectful, caring, generous people we are at heart, they will be inspired to become like us. May we continue to draw on the divine within us to teach our children to create the caring communities we can all embrace and celebrate.

Jill Sunday Bartoli

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote Republican on Nov. 2

Letter: Vote Republican on Nov. 2

Camp Hill School District opened the door to transgender ideology in its schools. That means even pre-pubescent “transgender children” will be…

Letter: Trail open to all

Letter: Trail open to all

I'm writing in response to Drew Yager's letter to the editor on the Appalachian Trail. I've given serious thought to your words but cannot und…

Letter: USPS service a worry

Letter: USPS service a worry

My name is Irvin Martin, and I am currently retired and reside in Carlisle Pennsylvania. I'm writing to formally complain about the service I'…

Letter: Invest in care

Letter: Invest in care

Intellectually disabled folks are facing a monumental care crisis. Local organizations like Cumberland Perry ARC association (CPARC) are strug…

Letter: Seeking Hampden seat

Letter: Seeking Hampden seat

I want to serve the community I live in by joining Hampden’s Board of Commissioners. My broad-based experience and flexibility will bring a fr…

Letter: Vote for SMSD candidates

Letter: Vote for SMSD candidates

On Nov. 2, South Middleton residents, please vote for Joseph Salisbury, Eric Berry, Shannon Snyder, Rodney Wagner and Robin Scherer. There wil…

Letter: Seeking a seat on board

Letter: Seeking a seat on board

Thank you for the opportunity to share in your wonderful paper. I am Dr. Joanna Birchett, and I am running for a seat on the Carlisle Area Sch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News