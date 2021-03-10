Letter: We the people

Dear Editor:

There is a growing thought that the government can solve every problem if we elect the right people.

However, we need to realize that most of our representatives in Washington have reelection uppermost on their mind as to how their vote will reflect on their career.

The truth is that the United States is great because of laws limiting government interference on our citizens’ contributions. Over 200 years the major inventions and improvements have been made by people who are free to do so.

Take airplanes for example. Not too many years ago, a couple fellows found a way to get a machine to move in the air. Since then, a great many people have been developing and improving aircraft.

Many inventions for aircraft included a flock of instruments, lighter materials, radio and radar traffic controls, vastly improved engines, cabin air pressure controls and a host of other developments.

The same thing may be said of other inventions and developments such as the automobile, phone systems, microwave ovens, home building materials, medicines, the internet, computers, foods, distribution systems and so on.