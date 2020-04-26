Letter: We deserve better

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

Since Pa.’s Shelter-in-Place order went into effect, our lives have been upended in ways we never imagined. Going to the grocery store is now an anxiety ridden activity. Many parents are not only working from home but now are also responsible for educating their children from home.

It is only normal during times of stress to look to our leaders for information and answers regarding this COVID-19 pandemic. We are fortunate here in Pa. to have Gov. Wolf and the Pa. Dept of Health Director, Rachel Levine, to provide that information in an honest and direct manner.

If only that same honest and direct information was available from our president. Instead, we get opinion and aspirational thoughts. Instead, we get exaggerated and unsubstantiated claims. Instead, we get excuses and blaming of others.