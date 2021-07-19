Letter: We are losing our teachers

Dear Editor:

We are losing teachers by the thousands. These committed, heroic professionals have valiantly led our children through the hardships of the pandemic. They are dedicated teachers who truly care about the critical thinking of their students in an era of disinformation, divisiveness and outright lies from elected leaders.

The recent tirades of legislators who copycat the same uninformed bills across the country are good examples. Instead of investing in our teachers and public schools, instead of investing in our children who are in desperate need of affordable housing and good nutrition, legislators and other politicians rant about non-existent voter fraud and critical race theory.

Despite the disinformation campaign about it, critical race theory merely asks us to think about the systemic connections between poverty and race, between opportunity and lack of it, and between access to healthcare and the lack of it. No one is asked to feel guilty about being white. That would accomplish nothing.

We are asked to understand our current inequities in income, criminal justice, housing and healthcare, and to consider how we can work together for a more fair, just and equal society for everyone.