Twice recently (twice!), the Pennsylvania Department of Health has declared a state of “immediate jeopardy” at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This is the most severe designation which can be applied. It means residents are in immediate danger of severe harm.

Prior to Claremont’s sale by Cumberland County to Allaire, a New Jersey based for-profit company, many citizens expressed concerns about quality of care being diminished. This group of citizens included members of many political affiliations, including Republican. It included military retirees, elected officials, business persons, members of the clergy, and dozens of physicians, including former Medical Directors at skilled care facilities which had been non-profit and sold to for-profit entities.

The group appealed to Gary Eichelberger, who had been driving the sale, to slow down and look at other options. Gary was presented with evidence that, on many occasions, the quality of care declined. How did Gary respond to this group of caring and concerned citizens? With these words sent from his county email: “More meaningless drivel, contrivance after contrivance, you have no credibility anymore, lying does that.”

Often, as in this example, when people become career politicians, they feel a sense of entitlement. They react arrogantly to anyone questioning what they want to do. In my opinion, this is the case with Gary Eichelberger. His arrogance resulted in the county losing many millions in the sale but has now threatened the health and safety of Cumberland County residents and it’s long since time for him to go.

Jeffrey Benjamin

Carlisle