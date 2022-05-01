Letter: Walk a mile in teachers' shoes

To the Editor:

State Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Cumberland, seems confused about what happens in a public school classroom. Her suggestions in a recent social media post that teachers may be treating students differently based on their race couldn’t be further from the truth.

It goes without saying that accusations of racial discrimination based on zero evidence is disrespectful and insulting to educators like me. It’s also laughable in a practical sense.

Teachers are so busy teaching and meeting the needs of our students, we barely have enough time to catch our breath. We are covering classes for our colleagues due to the lack of substitutes, we are answering student questions, we are grading the assessments of 150+ students, and we are attending countless meetings. Who has time after that?

Maybe if Rep. Gleim actually spent some time in a public school classroom, she’d see what a day in the life of a teacher is really like. She’d see educators like me instructing students in math, English, geography and other subjects. She’d see students of all backgrounds working hard, expanding their knowledge and interacting with their peers. In public schools, we educate every child that enters our buildings, and we are required to meet each individual student’s needs.

Rep. Gleim would also see the many hats I wear as an educator — teacher, cheerleader, counselor, social worker, just to name a few. As educators, we are everything to everyone — and we are under intense public scrutiny for the work that we do. With all due respect, Rep. Gleim, I beg you to walk a mile in my shoes. Please, come visit my classroom; my door is always open. You have a standing invitation.

Carol Yanity

Boiling Springs

