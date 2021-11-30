Letter: Wake up, America

Dear Editor:

Contrary to what the current administration in DC would have us believe, the biggest threat to America is today’s Marxist or socialist-controlled progressives in the Democratic party. There isn’t one socialist or communist country in the world migrants are trying to get into.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection enforcement statistics for fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020, was 405,000; for 2021, it was 1.7 million. Under this open borders administration, it will be considerably higher for 2022. An above-board government would not be sneaking illegal migrants into cities in the middle of the night.

As we were told, only those making over 400,000 would pay more; seems someone failed to anticipate inflation. The illegal immigrants are exempt from COVID-19 mandates, but not American citizens. The so-called party of science should be following the science and the 14th amendment to the Constitution.

It should have been no surprise on the utter failure to withdraw from Afghanistan. Considering it’s the same principle players who under Obama wanted American troops to blow whistles before attacking the Taliban. So to help the enemy in future battles, just leave them $80 billion worth of high-tech military equipment.

Having total control in all three branches of government today, the same dysfunction is becoming apparent throughout the country. However, listening to the propagandist mainstream news and social media, one is deliberately kept in the dark about what’s really happening. Case in point is the current massive caravan now in Mexico heading to America.

Under this leftist-run administration, things will only get worse. If left undefeated at the ballot box following the next mid-term and presidential elections, I imagine the DNC will undoubtedly be praising the new Socialist States of America.

Robert Schlusser

Middlesex Township

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0