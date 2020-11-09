Letter: Waiting for this to play out

Dear Editor:

I am waiting like everyone else to have the Keystone presidential race winner called. However, unlike some who say count every vote, I only want legally cast votes to be counted. If we count illegal votes, you are disenfranchising the ones who voted legally by polluting the true results.

I want legitimate results. I have watched some videos that show concerning things have happened in Philly. Now whether those activities resulted in fraud needs to be investigated. That is all I am asking for.

I would not be happy with the policies a Biden and Harris administration would implement, but if they won fair and square, that's the way it goes.

I want Trump to win, but I would not support such a win if it was as a result of cheating. I would think Biden and Harris supporters would want to know their victory was won honestly. It goes to the soul of a person and the heart of our country.

Waiting until this plays out is in the best interests of both sides.

Theresa Myers

Upper Mifflin Township

